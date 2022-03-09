InteractiveTel Acquires Marcom Technologies Assets, Creating Customer Experience Powerhouse for Auto Dealers

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Marcom Technologies, an industry leader in automotive dealership telephone training and business processes. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the asset acquisition, which closed on March 7, InteractiveTel acquired Marcom's intellectual property, policies, programs and customer contracts. In addition, Marcom's 34 team members will join the InteractiveTel team.

Marcom has more than 25 years of experience in sales and service call monitoring, management training, phone training, service training and coaching, and marketing ROI.

"We are excited about combining our market-leading solutions for automotive dealers," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel. "Marcom offers the most comprehensive customer experience refinement and accountability platform in the industry while InteractiveTel offers the most complete communications intelligence engine. By pairing the two, we can enable an unprecedented customer experience for dealerships."

InteractiveTel will brand and sell Marcom's call performance training services as SenseiCX, which helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction.

"By adding SenseiCX, InteractiveTel becomes a single source for dealer customers, extending its value by making training easily accessible along with our unparalleled analytics," said Graves. "Similarly, Marcom's existing customers can benefit from InteractiveTel's insight and intelligent data."

The acquisition of Marcom's assets is a major step on InteractiveTel's roadmap to expand its solutions for automotive dealers. Learn more at the 2022 NADA Show, March 11-13, Booth 1857W.

About Marcom Technologies

Marcom Technologies is the automotive industry's authority for phone skills training and development for sales, service and parts. Marcom's team listens to, critiques and scores dealer phone calls and provides actionable feedback, consistent coaching and ongoing training to maximize every opportunity. For more than 25 years, Marcom's team has monitored millions of calls and trained thousands of salespeople to get the best results from every customer call. Training is just the beginning. Marcom implements processes to measure improvement and hold employees accountable. For more information, visit http://www.marcomtechnologies.com.

About InteractiveTel

Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary platform delivers actionable data to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes—from small and medium business to large enterprises – in industries ranging from automotive and marine to real estate, sports and advertising agencies. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any phone system, including the company's award-winning hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's cloud communications applications are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.

