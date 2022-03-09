McLean & Company Is Helping Leaders Develop an Engagement Program Strategy

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a blueprint to guide leaders in developing an engagement program strategy. This timely research blueprint will allow leaders to have a measurable impact on their organization by planning and developing an engagement program strategy.

McLean & Company maintains that it is time for organizations to use a robust engagement program strategy to steadily communicate the business objectives and goals of engagement to gain confidence and buy-in from all stakeholders.

McLean & Company's 2022 Engagement Survey, with over 120,000 respondents, suggests that employee engagement positively impacts organizational outcomes – 92% of engaged employees regularly accomplish more than what's expected in their role, versus only 49% of disengaged employees. While many organizations run engagement surveys, the work on engagement often stops at measurement.

To support this insight, Mclean & Company's 2022 HR Trends Report suggests that although many organizations measure employee engagement at least annually, only 8% of HR's time is prioritized for employee engagement and culture. Poor communication of engagement programs has resulted in a lack of buy-in from employees and leaders.

Leader-driven engagement is about leadership owning action planning and HR facilitating it. While measuring engagement is a priority, few employees believe that their leadership will turn engagement feedback into action. Not acting on survey results contributes to lower engagement and eroded trust for many employees.

McLean & Company's framework, found in the newly released blueprint, models the process of developing an engagement strategy with impactful results. The blueprint is intended to help leaders assess and determine the approach to engagement, prepare stakeholders with roles and responsibilities, communicate the engagement strategy, and plan the next steps. This type of approach will allow leaders to:

Develop an engagement program strategy to drive organizational success.

Determine the approach to engagement by reviewing your organization's engagement history and readiness for leader-driven engagement.

Prepare stakeholders for engagement by creating clear roles and accountabilities.

Communicate your engagement program strategy and plan for the next steps past the survey launch.

