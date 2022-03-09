Cybereason and Cybersecurity Collaborative Bring Senior Security Executives Together on Top CISO Priorities for 2022

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it is hosting a cybersecurity roundtable with distinguished senior security leaders from several Fortune 500 companies, including Lowe's Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Motorola Mobility, and Carnival Corporation.
The roundtable takes place Tuesday, March 15, 1:00 pm ET, and will be co-hosted by Cybereason Chief Security Officer Sam Curry and Cybersecurity Collaborative Vice President Todd Fitzgerald. The executives will share stories about prioritizing risks when defending their companies from evolving cybersecurity threats like ransomware, novel attack methodologies and strategies to detect threats earlier and remediate faster.
In addition, other roundtable topics will include:
Ransomware and the impact on global stability
Supply chain attacks and trusted infection vectors
Detection and response across the network and in the Cloud
Incident Response readiness
Attracting and retaining the right talent
WHAT: CISO Roundtable: Top CISO Priorities for 2022
WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
WHO:
Devon Bryan, Global CISO at Carnival Corporation
Sydney Klein, Chief Information Security & Data Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb
Richard Rushing, CISO at Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo Company
Marc Varner, Vice President and CISO at Lowe's
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer at Cybereason (Host)
Todd Fitzgerald, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy at Cybersecurity Collaborative (Host)
WHERE: To register for the event, visit here
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides planetary-scale data ingestion, operation-centric MalOp™ detection, and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
Media Contact:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
bill.keeler@cybereason.com
(929) 259-3261
