Adhesive Tapes Market Will Reach USD 104870 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 6.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesive Tapes market is segment by Type - PP Backed, Paper Backed, PVC Backed, Segment by Application - Packaging, Masking, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Adhesive Tapes market size is estimated to be worth USD 74010 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 104870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period.

The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Adhesive Tape Market Are

The increasing use of adhesive tape in diverse industries such as Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction is expected to drive the growth of the adhesive tape market.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for eco-friendly tapes is driving the demand for adhesive tapes.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-0Q1602/global-adhesive-tape

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ADHESIVE TAPE MARKET

In healthcare, adhesive tape is used to cover and secure wounds in order to prevent bacterial infections and to keep bandages in place. Dressings, catheters, and infusion or drainage devices are all secured with them. It's available in a variety of lengths and widths to suit a variety of bandaging requirements. The increasing use of these adhesive tapes in wound care and surgery in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina is fueling adhesive tapes market growth.

The increasing use of adhesive tapes in the electric and electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the adhesive tape market. Electrical tapes help with thermal management, EMI / RFI Shielding, protection from Electrostatic discharge, and PC fabrication. Thermal management tapes combine the advantages of rapid and permanent component positioning with the ability to dissipate heat from sensitive components and devices over the course of their lifetime. These shielding tapes provide consistent point-to-point contact grounding and static charge dissipation. For ease of application, these products can be fabricated to accommodate a specific design.

During the forecast period, the adhesive tapes market is expected to be propelled by the growth of the automotive industry and the rapid rise in demand for adhesive tapes from the automotive sector globally. Adhesive tapes are lightweight, compact, and smooth, making them ideal for bonding electronic products, parking sensor retainers, door cladding, spoilers, and seals, among other things, in car interiors. Metal fasteners are increasingly being replaced in cars with adhesive tapes due to a growing preference for lightweight. As a result, increased automobile production will increase demand for adhesive tapes, thereby driving market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-0Q1602/Global_Adhesive_Tape_Market

ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, paper adhesive tape is expected to be the most lucrative. Because of the pores in the backing material, paper-backed adhesive tapes are also known as micropore tapes. These tapes are made of kraft, crape, or any other type of recyclable paper that has been coated with adhesive.

Based on region, APAC is expected to be the most lucrative. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific adhesive tapes market in the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Traditional wound care products such as dry dressings, first-aid kits, and adhesive bandages are in high demand in the region, which is driving this growth.

Based on application, healthcare & hygiene are expected to be the most lucrative. This increase is due to an aging population and an increase in the number of chronic diseases. In addition, demand for in vitro diagnostics, hydrophilic films, transdermal drug delivery patches, and oral dissolvable films is propelling the global healthcare market.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-0Q1602/Global_Adhesive_Tape_Market

Adhesive Tapes Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-0Q1602/Global_Adhesive_Tape_Market

Adhesive Tapes Market By Company

3M

Nitto

Tesa

Lintec

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Lohmann Tape

Nichiban

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-0Q1602/Global_Adhesive_Tape_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0Q1602&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Click Here To See Related Reports on Adhesive Tapes Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports