Persimmon Brings Botox® On-demand to the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persimmon is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first in-home, on-demand Botox® service. Founded in California's Bay Area by seasoned telehealth serial entrepreneurs, Persimmon is the nation's first branded provider of medical aesthetic in-home procedures like Botox and Skinmedica® peels.
Patients using Persimmon first connect with a physician for a no-wait telehealth consultation. Thereafter one of Persimmon's licensed medical professionals will visit the customer's home to administer treatment at a convenient time. All of Persimmon's providers are highly experienced registered nurses, physicians assistants and licensed vocational nurses who have undergone rigorous vetting and training provided by Persimmon.
The company was founded by telehealth veteran Mark Hadfield, who previously founded the leading platform for medical cannabis prescriptions, HelloMD, and Matthew Bartlett, a global M&A and CPG management expert. Persimmon is also backed by prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder of early-stage venture capital firm, Draper Associates.
"With eight million treatments performed annually, Persimmon intends to meet this incredible demand with services that consumers truly want with the ease and privacy of their homes," said Matthew Bartlett, co-founder of Persimmon.
Consumer expectations about access to medical procedures have shifted dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people preferring to avoid doctors offices if at all possible. Persimmon empowers patients to receive Botox treatments from the comfort of their own home.
"Americans will spend more than $3 billion on Botox this year alone, and Persimmon will bring it to you in the comfort and privacy of your own home." said Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner, Draper Associates. "We at Draper Associates are impressed with Persimmon's team and vision and are excited to be part of their journey forward."
Persimmon's in-home Botox treatments are now available across the San Francisco Bay Area. The company intends to scale rapidly, and already has expansion plans into other California markets. Persimmon intends to add additional aesthetic services as well. To schedule a treatment or learn more about Persimmon, please visit Persimmon.life.
About Persimmon
Persimmon provides industry leading aesthetic treatments in the place customers feel most comfortable and safe – their homes. Founded in California's Bay Area by seasoned telehealth entrepreneurs, Persimmon is the nation's first formalized in-home service for aesthetic treatments. Visit Persimmon.life to learn more.
