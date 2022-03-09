eSSENTIAL Accessibility Appoints Jamie Hurewitz as General Counsel

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced the appointment of Jamie Hurewitz as General Counsel. With her extensive technology, legal, and regulatory experience, Hurewitz will support eA's rapid expansion. She will strengthen and maintain corporate governance as the company continues to guide organizations along the complex path to legal compliance.
"Jamie is a proven team builder and will be an invaluable addition to our organization's leadership," said Mark Steele, CEO and Co-founder of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "She brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of experience, and we are fortunate to have her talents on the team as we rapidly scale to meet the demands of the market."
Hurewitz is a veteran legal and business strategist with more than 15 years of experience advising tech companies at all stages on corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions. In particular, her experience as Associate General Counsel and VP of Legal at notable SaaS organizations such as Infor and GitLab will provide valuable guidance and stability to support eA's high-growth environment.
"eA's work is truly transformative, and it's exciting to be part of such an incredibly purpose-driven organization," said Hurewitz. "I've always been interested in making a positive impact through my work, so I'm eager to use my passion and experience to help eA scale strategically to reach its goal of making the online world more accessible for all."
Hurewitz's tech industry involvement as an investor in multiple startups, an executive advisor, and a mentor to fellow general counsels will also support eA's continued commitment as an advocate for accessibility across the technology sector.
"Jamie embodies eA's company values of unity, accountability, and resolve, and is clearly purpose-driven to make a difference," Steele added. "This is especially apparent in her experience as a mentor and advisor to legal professionals, particularly women interested in leadership."
To learn more about eSSENTIAL Accessibility's all-in-one digital accessibility solution, visit https://www.essentialaccessibility.com.
About eSSENTIAL Accessibility
eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com.
Media Contacts
Avery Nunez
BLASTmedia for eSSENTIAL Accessibility
eSSENTIALAccessibility@blastmedia.com
317.806.1900 ext. 159
SOURCE eSSENTIAL Accessibility
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.