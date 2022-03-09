H&M IS PROUD TO RELEASE A PLAYFUL AND OVER-THE-TOP COLLECTION IN COLLABORATION WITH FASHION ICON, IRIS APFEL

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M's latest collaboration is a glamorous and vibrant project created in partnership with a true style icon – the incomparable Iris Apfel. The Iris Apfel x H&M collection celebrates the 100th birthday of the beloved tastemaker. The collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada on April 14th.
Iris Apfel is renowned for her flamboyant fashion, fierce individuality, and bold outfits. She champions the idea that style and inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone, regardless of price. Inspired by Iris Apfel's unique flair and more-is-more aesthetic, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection offers an assortment of stunning pieces designed for everyone. The clothing and accessories have all been created to honor Iris Apfel's unwavering independence and original sense of style.
The collection features a playful mix of textures, patterns and cuts. Key garments include a jacquard suit with peapod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print. A rainbow of fabulous, vivid colors including canary yellow, emerald green, radiant violet, vivid turquoise, and sunset orange bring the garments to life. A line of jewellery and accessories is also available to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris Apfel's love of layering and fondness for chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes, including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.
"I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love!
I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!"
Iris Apfel
"H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community. She epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about: it's a means of expressing yourself, who you are or want to be and a way to have fun. She's a true inspiration!"
Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M Womenswear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 54 online markets and approximately 4,850 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.
SOURCE H&M
