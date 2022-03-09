Ribbon Launches in Missouri, Continuing its Rapid Multi-State Expansion in 2022

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon , the homeownership company, today announces its expansion to Missouri, beginning the rollout of its cash offer program to the Midwest and providing Missouri's everyday homebuyers a new competitive advantage at a time when they're facing the toughest real estate market in decades.

Homebuyers in the U.S. face unprecedented challenges in securing the American Dream. Across the country, home prices were up 15.2% , while the number of homes available for sale was down 33.2% in December 2021 compared to the year prior. The housing market in St. Louis is no different as 38.9% of homes sell for above asking price and generally spend around a month on the market. A booming industry is ratcheting up competition to the point of leaving single-family homes further out of reach for everyday buyers.

Everyday buyers, and their agents can now compete in the toughest markets by upgrading their offers into contingency-free all-cash offers with Ribbon . With Ribbon's guaranteed close, sellers gain greater predictability and certainty. Ribbon holds agent and loan officer webinars weekly.

"The current housing market is seeing a triple threat of low inventory, rising prices, and an influx of Wall Street investors. This has made things significantly more complicated for everyday buyers, including buyers in St. Louis" said Shaival Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon.

"We are excited to help level the playing field for Missouri homebuyers and their agents beginning today."

In addition to Missouri, Ribbon also announced its expansion into Indiana and already operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, with plans to expand to half of the U.S. by the end of 2022. For more information about Ribbon, visit www.ribbonhome.com .

About Ribbon:

Founded in 2017 in New York and Charlotte, Ribbon is on a mission to make homeownership achievable. Ribbon allows everyday families to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers to winning RibbonCash Offers. As the leading real estate technology platform, Ribbon empowers agents, brokerages, and lenders to create a world-class experience for home buyers and sellers through powerful financial products and digital workflow software. Visit ribbonhome.com .

Media Contact:

Charlie Ozuturk

GtM Communications Manager, Ribbon

Charlie.Ozuturk@Ribbonhome.com

732.552.5080

BLASTmedia for Ribbon

ribbon@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900

