Tenorshare iAnyGo Updated to Change GPS Location On Multi-Devices

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading software company, has updated iAnyGo to V3.0.0. The new version can help you change GPS location on different iOS devices at the same time.
With Tenorshare iAnyGo 3.0.0, iPhone users can easily change multiple iPhone locations at the same time. You can change GPS location of up to 15 different iOS devices at the same time. Many iPhone users wish to change multiple iPhone locations when there are multiple gamers. Some users have over one iPhone and wish to change multiple iPhone locations when they play Pokemon Go. That is why we update the software. What we do is to meet users' need," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new feature.
MAJOR FEATURES OF TENORSHARE IANYGO:
- One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod without jailbreak
- Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw
- Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement
- Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 20m/s and times for your route
- Import GPX file to start a designed route
- The added cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokemon Go
Price and Availability:
Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. For Windows users, the price is $19.95 for a multi-device plan of 1-month license now.
Click here to see the detailed information: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/ianygo-change-gps-location-iphone.html
About Tenorshare
Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. Tenorshare provides users with solutions for data management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tenorshare_inc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos
SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd
