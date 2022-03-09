Parrable Receives Venture Capital to drive strategic growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrable, Inc. ("Parrable"), an industry leader in digital identity management technology solutions, today announced an investment from Legendary Ventures to expand its patented privacy-first identity product into the consumer retail markets.
Parrable's digital identity management platform enables businesses to identify devices that greatly increases monetization of ad inventory across all major browsers such as Chrome and Safari. Today, approximately half of all browsers do not accept third party cookies; Parrable uniquely identifies these devices accurately without using third-party cookies. When Chrome deprecates third-party cookies entirely in 2023, identifying devices will be very challenging without technologies like Parrable. Parrable's patented technology enables advertisers, marketers and publishers to identify devices allowing them to reach target audience and measure the effectiveness of their advertising without compromising any sensitive PII ("Personally Identifiable Information") data in today's restrictive cookie-based retail tracking environment. Parrable's technology is CCPA and GDPR compliant.
"There is a paradigm shift facing the advertising industry with third party cookie-based tracking being eliminated. The move away from third party cookies has forced everyone in the ecosystem to re-think how to engage and monetize online in a commercially viable way. It's an exciting time for us to empower the AdTech industry with the next-generation identity management solution that solves identity accurately without third party cookies," said Carla Holtze, Co-Founder and CEO of Parrable. Additionally, "Cookies have always been problematic for the advertising industry, and we are thrilled to be supporting Parrable's vision of delivering performance-based targeting solutions for the next-generation of marketers," said Jamie Driver, General Partner of Legendary Ventures.
About Parrable
Parrable is a technology leader in digital identity management solutions designed to enable businesses to reach their audiences in a cookie-less world while providing consumers the tools to maintain their privacy and security, safely. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.parrable.com.
About Legendary Ventures
Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail, and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit www.legendary.vc.
SOURCE Parrable
