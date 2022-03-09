Pacaso launches Pacaso Access, an exclusive shopping program for serious second home buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced the launch of Pacaso Access. Buyers get an exclusive first look at new listings at least 48 hours before the general public through the Pacaso mobile app. Additionally, the program enables buyers to view recently sold homes and receive resale alerts for previously sold-out homes. Pacaso resales often sell before they are posted; Pacaso Access gives buyers the opportunity to act fast on limited homes.
A one-time access fee of $1,000 unlocks all of the exclusive Pacaso Access benefits. Once a participant purchases a Pacaso, they will receive a closing cost credit based on the amount of ownership purchased: $2,500 closing credit for ⅛ ownership, $5,000 closing credit for ¼ ownership, or $10,000 closing credit for ½ ownership.
"We built Pacaso Access into our app in direct response to feedback from buyers who want to be the first to learn about new listings. With the addition of the innovative Pacaso Access features, we have elevated the buying experience on our tech-enabled marketplace, while making it easier than ever to find a second home co-ownership opportunity," said Austin Allison, Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO. "Shopping Pacaso homes is becoming a daily habit for second home buyers who appreciate our curated selection of the best luxury homes in a market. By providing early access to new listings, Pacaso Access buyers are empowered with a leading edge in order to transact on our fast moving homes."
Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations in the U.S. and Europe.
About Pacaso
Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.
Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE Pacaso
