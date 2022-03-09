Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Proposed Fund Mergers

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services ("Counsel") today announced its intention to merge two mutual funds as described below.

Fund Mergers

The following funds are proposed to be merged on or about May 20, 2022.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Counsel Global Trend Strategy Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio Counsel Income Trend Strategy IPC Conservative Income Portfolio

The proposed mergers will require the approval of the securityholders of the Funds at a meeting to be held on May 9, 2022. Upon completion of the mergers, securityholders of each series of each of the terminating funds set out above will receive units of an equivalent series of the continuing fund.

Securityholders may continue to redeem or switch their holdings in the terminating funds up to three days prior to the effective date of the merger subject to any redemption fees, sales charges or other fees. Securityholders will not be required to pay any redemption fees, sales charges or other fees associated with the terminating funds if they maintain their holdings through the mergers.

Investors in the funds are encouraged to review the information circular, which will be made available in April, and to consult with their advisor.

About Counsel Portfolio Services

Counsel Portfolio Services is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.8 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

SOURCE Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.