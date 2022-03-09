EventUp Releases Event Trend Data in New Infographic

CONCORD, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EventUp, the largest event venue directory helping restaurants, hotels, and unique venues capture new leads and increase event revenue, announced the top event trends based on customer data in 2021.
EventUp, powered by Tripleseat, connects corporate, social, and wedding event planners with their ideal venue for any event or party, and collects thousands of pieces of event data every single day.
Each month EventUp sees more than 100,000 event and party planners looking for their ideal space. The site has curated more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues across the globe that can be narrowed down by using advanced filters to see only those venues in your customized search results to accommodate your event needs.
The type of data EventUp is able to collect ranges what types of venue spaces planners are looking for, how far in advance events and parties are being booked, where they are booking those events, and how much planners are spending on different event types.
EventUp analyzed all events booked in 2021 through the venue directory. The results are listed in the infographic below. Here are some of the highlights:
- July is the busiest month for planning events
- Saturday is the most popular day for holding events
- The average spend for planning an event is $2,037
- The top cities for events are New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago
"Having access to information based on real actions taken by event planners provides a sneak peek into the world of events that allows for more strategic planning on behalf of the venues themselves," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The data we gather from users will help us provide more features to showcase venues and drive more event booking leads."
About EventUp
EventUp, powered by Tripleseat, was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp allows planners to browse and book the perfect venue for their event in only a few clicks. EventUp is the largest venue directory with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.
