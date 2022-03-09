Bolt Fitness Chicago Announces Its Grand Opening in Chicago's Ravenswood Neighborhood

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's newest premier fitness brand, Bolt Fitness Chicago, has announced the grand opening of its expansive 6,400 square-foot fitness center in the Ravenswood neighborhood – launching an innovative approach to group and personal training by blending strength and conditioning, its own modern take on high intensity interval training, and speed classes to ensure people reach their ultimate fitness goals.

Founded by highly experienced and multiskilled trainers, Steph Rountree and Ryan Nightingale, Bolt Fitness Chicago classes were designed specifically to include a wide range of exercises that blend mobility, stability, strength, endurance, power and performance achievable for both endurance athletes and beginners. Bolt's trainers hold degrees in health and exercise sciences, competed in Division 1 sports, and hold numerous certifications through programs such as EXOS, NASM, NASC, CFSC, and Precision Nutrition – which extensively covers anatomy, physiology, and nutrition.

"We're so thrilled to announce the opening of Bolt Fitness Chicago and couldn't have picked a more vibrant neighborhood than Ravenswood for the opening of our first location," said Steph Rountree, co-owner of Bolt Fitness. "Centered right in Chicago's North Side, we're able to attract athletes of all fitness levels from surrounding communities – from Lincoln Square and Andersonville to Buena Park and Uptown – our classes are already lively with new members from all over Chicago."

Bolt Fitness Classes

Strength & conditioning: Incorporating a variety of skills that focus on mobility, stability, strength, endurance, power and performance, members learn how to utilize elements of Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, and conditioning.

Bolt: this signature class is Bolt's own take on traditional high intensity interval training (HIIT) – a high paced and ever-changing format pairing strength movements and cardio to increase heart rate, continuously burning calories long after the workout.

this signature class is Bolt's own take on traditional high intensity interval training (HIIT) – a high paced and ever-changing format pairing strength movements and cardio to increase heart rate, continuously burning calories long after the workout. Speed: Created to push limits, speedwork rotates through cycles of endurance, short intervals, and agility that makes members fitter and faster.

For more information on classes, scheduling and membership, visit www.boltfitnesschicago.com/classes .

About Bolt Fitness Chicago

Bolt Fitness Chicago in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood is a fitness center that provides the tools and routines to improve strength, endurance and quality of life through training systems that are sustainable and appealing to all. Enforcing the fundamentals and basics with focus on creativity, community and care in an epic training environment, members choose from various sessions, such as group fitness classes (strength and conditioning, hiit, and speed), personal training, and recovery.

