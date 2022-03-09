Clearview Federal Credit Union Has Chosen Digital Align to Transform Their Business

FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Solutions provider, Digital Align, has announced the addition of Clearview Federal Credit Union from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to its dynamic and unique platform of Business Process Automation.
Improving member experience has always been a top focus of Credit Unions and now it appears to be more important than ever before. Automation has now become a business imperative for Credit Unions.
"Clearview Federal Credit Union has been helping our members enjoy a better life since 1953. We're always looking for ways to enhance their experience, and automation offers us the opportunity to do just that. We took a long hard look at our options, and there were quite a few. Digital Align came highly recommended, and their credit union experience really resonated with us. We wanted to partner with a company that understands our unique struggles and will help us become as efficient as possible. We are just beginning our journey and can't wait to see what the future holds." - Ray George, VP of Information Technology
"We are thrilled and honored to be partnered with these Credit Unions. I applaud their forward thinking and adaptability, understanding their need to innovate to keep members happy and avoid attrition. These implementations will save time, increase revenue, and offer their staff the additional support they need. Time is money, and they will all be saving tons of it. This precious time can be devoted to building life-long relationships with their membership." - Kevin F. Murphy, VP of Sales & Business Development
Digital Align is unique, they separate themselves from the pack as being the first Business Process Automation provider to Credit Unions. Their goal is to introduce all the credit unions across the country to a team of Digital Assistants.
About Digital Align Inc. (https://digitalalign.com)
Digital Align was built by former credit union executives that fully understand the pain points of the staff. Digital Align will offer a holistic and consultative approach to guide your organization's transformation toward greater efficiency, increased revenue, zero errors, and maximum ROI.
About Clearview Federal Credit Union (https://clearviewfcu.org)
Clearview FCU, a community-based Credit Union, has over 100,000 members all over western Pennsylvania with total assets of over $1.6B.
Media Contact
Kevin Murphy
210-978-7733
331361@email4pr.com
SOURCE Digital Align Inc.
