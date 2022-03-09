Stylitics Accelerates Growth by Naming Bob Franzetta Chief Financial Officer and David DiTota VP of Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylitics, an innovator in visual merchandising and outfitting solutions for top brands and retailers, today announced that Bob Franzetta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer on the heels of a record-breaking year. Additionally, David DiTota, a 28-year retail veteran, has joined the company's Leadership Team as VP of Strategic Growth to elevate the company's focus on attracting enterprise brands and retailers.

Bob Franzetta will manage all financial aspects of Stylitics. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Ecwid, Inc., a global provider of e-Commerce SaaS solutions for SMB clients that was acquired by Lightspeed Commerce. Bob has over 25 years of experience with high-growth software companies and nine years of experience with e-Commerce software companies, overseeing numerous financing transactions, mergers, and acquisitions.

David DiTota brings 22 years of experience in digital merchandising management and oversaw total retail sales of $6.5 billion dollars in his most recent role at a Fortune 500 department store chain. In this newly created role, David will lead the go-to-market plan for Stylitics to secure enterprise retailers in soft and hard good categories by tapping his understanding of the inner workings of retail and vendor organizations, relationships, structures, and teams.

"Bob and David are true experts in their domains and they join Stylitics during a time of accelerating growth," said Rohan Deuskar, Founder & CEO, Stylitics. "By collaborating with them, our enterprise customers and team will benefit from their deep experience in our industry and unique vision."

Bob Franzetta said: "Stylitics has an impressive and growing product suite providing strong revenue growth for fashion and home retailers with logical expansions to additional large retail markets."

David DiTota said: "Stylitics is a company seeing tremendous growth where accomplishments are celebrated and where team members truly enjoy working. Being part of the daily excitement was the largest deciding factor in my joining the team."

About Stylitics

Stylitics offers a SaaS visual merchandising platform for top brands and retailers such as Express, Kohl's, and Puma to inspire online shoppers with personalized styling and outfit suggestions. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics drives billions of dollars in revenue for more than 3,600 brands across 100-plus retailers by increasing basket sizes as well as product and category discovery. Innovative retailers choose Stylitics to create on-brand styling ideas for 100 million shoppers every month. Learn more at http://www.stylitics.com.

