Thrive Acquires SouthTech to Continue Florida Expansion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired SouthTech, a managed technology solutions leader on the Florida West Coast. The acquisition will provide businesses throughout the region with enhanced IT support along with Thrive's next-generation managed cybersecurity, collaboration, and Cloud services to help drive digital transformation efficiencies.
For almost three decades, SouthTech has provided award-winning IT support to over 275 companies in southwest Florida. The Company offers a complete suite of tailored IT solutions, including managed services, Cloud and hosting solutions, backup and disaster recovery services, unified communications, compliance auditing, and data security. SouthTech has a seasoned team of certified IT experts that are dedicated to becoming clients' trusted IT Navigators that align technological strategies with business outcomes.
"SouthTech's team provides unique services for complex client technology issues which aligns very closely with our customer-centric approach," said Rob Stephenson, Thrive's CEO. "The Florida market is red-hot, and we wanted to find the best MSP partner on the West Coast to promote the Thrive cybersecurity, Cloud & digital transformation platform into the region. SouthTech's talented group of employees deliver that."
"For over 25 years, SouthTech's mission is to be a trusted long-term partner to companies by delivering custom technology solutions and being a people-first managed service provider," said Nathan Bailey, CEO/COO of SouthTech. "We're excited to join the Thrive family as their overarching goal aligns with our values and IT service offerings as a technological guide for customer's path to success."
SouthTech marks the second acquisition by Thrive in Florida this year and continues the establishment of building a strong presence in this region. Thrive is a security-first MSP that delivers comprehensive managed services and unmatched expertise to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries.
For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.
About Thrive
Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.
Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram
About SouthTech
Since 1994, SouthTech has been southwest Florida's premier provider of managed technology solutions. Our highly experienced team of certified support technicians and network engineers are dedicated to delivering the highest level of service. SouthTech offers a complete suite of IT solutions, including managed services, cloud and hosting solutions, backup and disaster recovery services, unified communications, compliance auditing, and data security. We become our clients' trusted IT Navigators through a highly strategic approach that utilizes technology to guide them towards their desired business goals.
