Jewish National Fund-USA Receives Highest Rating From Charity Navigator for Tenth Straight Year

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth straight year, Jewish National Fund-USA has been awarded a maximum four-star rating from the largest nonprofit ratings organization in the world, Charity Navigator. The result, again, validates why Jewish National Fund-USA's Partners (Donors) are proud to support the organization's vision for Israel's Negev and Galilee.
Jewish National Fund-USA President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram said, "We are delighted to serve as an example of what transparency and integrity looks like in the philanthropic space. This result further validates how every philanthropic dollar donated to Jewish National Fund-USA is maximized to best advance our organization's goal of developing the land and people of Israel for generations to come."
Charity Navigator notes that only 3% of the organizations they rate have received ten consecutive four-star ratings, placing Jewish National Fund-USA in rarified air. Charity Navigator also notes that the rating "indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way," adding that, "this exceptional designation sets Jewish National Fund-USA apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."
Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, added, "Our organization prides itself on ensuring our partners receive the best possible return when they invest in the land and people of Israel and the future of the Jewish people. As the premier philanthropic movement for Israel, our campaign has continued to achieve record-high year-on-year growth because of our inspiring vision and ability to execute consistently."
The organization achieved an unprecedented $120m campaign result in 2021 that supported its work building medical facilities, fortified playgrounds, bomb shelters, and parks while developing resilience centers and helping people with disabilities in the Negev and Galilee. Jewish National Fund-USA also serves as the leading Zionist movement in the U.S., with plans underway to build the unparalleled 20-acre World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva that will spark a new conversation about the future of Zionism.
To support the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere, visit jnf.org/donate.
About Jewish National Fund-USA
JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation building activities in Israel's north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation.
