MCA Technology Solutions Enters Equity Sharing Partnership with Best-in-Class Managed Services Provider, New Charter Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the equity sharing partnership with MCA Technology Solutions. Founded by Mike & Karen Collins in 1987 and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, MCA continues to be driven by their commitment to demonstrating ethical standards and integrity in everything they do. With over 112 employees, MCA has established itself as the premier MSP and technology provider in Chattanooga and throughout the East Tennessee and North Georgia region.

New Charter Technologies CEO Mitch Morgan is excited to have MCA join the growing roster of North American MSPs. "The New Charter partnership became better the day that MCA came to our platform. The company has a strong presence in the Tennessee market, highly skilled and tenured employees, and an array of capabilities that will benefit our platform. Mike and Karen started a business that has had a long track record of outstanding service. We look forward to working with Mike and the team to continue the legacy of MCA," Mitch explained.

Mike Collins, CEO, and Co-founder of MCA Technology Solutions remains committed to the core values of taking care of people, both customers, and team members, that he and Karen used as the foundation of their company. For the past 35 years, MCA has provided tailored technology solutions to their customers, allowing each company to focus on its core business. Providing these custom solutions for customers not only improves their business, it also enhances the quality of life for the employees and families MCA supports.

From a client perspective, the partnership will provide additional product offerings including security and next-generation services. The ability to tap into resources and expertise across the platform provides a tremendous opportunity for scale and expansion. As digital transformation continues to take center stage, having broader resources and deeper expertise is critical to driving the long-term success of MCA Technology Solutions' clients.

The Oval Partners and New Charter Technologies business model is focused on building a caliber of business that the IT industry hasn't yet seen. The strategy is revolutionary and changes the standard by which the industry operates.

