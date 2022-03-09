Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Mega Influencer Khloe Terae Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. CMGR ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Khloe Terae, renowned fashion model, cover girl, and social media influencer, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.
"Khloe is an incredible individual" said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Aside from being absolutely beautiful, she is a strong and passionate young woman. She embodies the HoneyDrip.com culture. We have been seeing a growing trend of larger creators joining the site as we continue to make enhancements and grow our footprint."
Khloe Terae has been a print and runway model, International Playmate of the Year, a 15x Playboy cover girl, and has appeared in countless publications such as Maxim and Sports Illustrated (to name a few). She also has a large social media following, boasting 3.2M+ followers on Instagram. Her accomplishments as a model are truly impressive, though some may say the work she does off camera is even more incredible. Khloe's younger brother was diagnosed with autism, which led Khloe to become an advocate for Autism Speaks. In 2019 she was the highest individual fundraiser for the cause and has since received numerous awards from Autism Speaks for her overwhelming involvement with the organization. She also works with the Model Citizen Fund, feeding and providing supply filled backpacks to the homeless of Los Angeles.
"I'm super excited to be working on exclusive content with my creative director, @m.Cherie._" said Terae. "My new content will be previewed on my Instagram. For full length and nsfw video content, come visit me on HoneyDrip.com!"
Follow Khloe on Instagram @khloe
About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.
