A Charming Picture Book About Learning to Tie Shoes Tells Kids to Never Give Up!

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Happy is good at so many things, but when it comes to tying his shoes, he's stumped. With some positive guidance from his big sister, Happy learns that anything is possible if he puts his mind to it. Happy Laces, by Silvia Autorino Galombik, is a delightful rhyming and informative picture book that tells readers, if at first you don't succeed, tie, tie again.

The story's colorful yellow character named Happy is sunny and upbeat, proud that he knows his alphabet and how to write his name, can help his mother cook, and goes down all the big slides. But readers will feel his frustration and sadness at not being able to tie his shoes as he dreams of all the tying adventures he could do, if only he knew how: tie aprons, make bows, pull drawstrings, and of course, tie his shoes.

The thing that bothered him the most and left him with the blues?

He wasn't good with laces, and he couldn't tie his shoes.

When Happy's big sister gives him some guidance and leaves him to practice again and again, he feels elated and empowered when he finally accomplishes this important childhood milestone. With appealing illustrations featuring bright pastel colors, the author's playful rhyming text with a repeated line woven throughout the story, makes it a fun read-aloud for young readers.

Author Silvia Autorino Galombik brings a sweet story of simple hopes and dreams while teaching readers the steps to tying laces, one that families and educators of young children will welcome as an aid to this childhood learning landmark.

If you would like more information about author Silvia Autorino Galombik and Happy Laces, please contact Silvia at 331155@email4pr.com or visit www.happylaces123.com

Contact: Silvia Autorino Galombik

Phone: 917-992-3162

Email: 331155@email4pr.com

Website: www.happylaces123.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-charming-picture-book-about-learning-to-tie-shoes-tells-kids-to-never-give-up-301498320.html

SOURCE Silvia Autorino Galombik