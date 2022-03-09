A Charming Picture Book About Learning to Tie Shoes Tells Kids to Never Give Up!

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Happy is good at so many things, but when it comes to tying his shoes, he's stumped. With some positive guidance from his big sister, Happy learns that anything is possible if he puts his mind to it. Happy Laces, by Silvia Autorino Galombik, is a delightful rhyming and informative picture book that tells readers, if at first you don't succeed, tie, tie again.
The story's colorful yellow character named Happy is sunny and upbeat, proud that he knows his alphabet and how to write his name, can help his mother cook, and goes down all the big slides. But readers will feel his frustration and sadness at not being able to tie his shoes as he dreams of all the tying adventures he could do, if only he knew how: tie aprons, make bows, pull drawstrings, and of course, tie his shoes.
The thing that bothered him the most and left him with the blues?
He wasn't good with laces, and he couldn't tie his shoes.
When Happy's big sister gives him some guidance and leaves him to practice again and again, he feels elated and empowered when he finally accomplishes this important childhood milestone. With appealing illustrations featuring bright pastel colors, the author's playful rhyming text with a repeated line woven throughout the story, makes it a fun read-aloud for young readers.
Author Silvia Autorino Galombik brings a sweet story of simple hopes and dreams while teaching readers the steps to tying laces, one that families and educators of young children will welcome as an aid to this childhood learning landmark.
If you would like more information about author Silvia Autorino Galombik and Happy Laces, please contact Silvia at 331155@email4pr.com or visit www.happylaces123.com
Contact: Silvia Autorino Galombik
Phone: 917-992-3162
Email: 331155@email4pr.com
Website: www.happylaces123.com
SOURCE Silvia Autorino Galombik
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.