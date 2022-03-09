Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Manage Billing for Dermatology Practices

CASSELBERRY, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the top-rated billing services company since 1996, provides outsourced billing services for dermatology practices looking to maximize collections while delivering white-glove service. By offering charge scrubbing and submission, payment posting, customer service, AR follow-up and medical record auditing, Inga and her team of experts ensure dermatologists are paid for the work they do as quickly as possible, often appealing erroneous denials directly with insurance carriers to obtain payment when necessary.
Acting as an extension of each client's practice, Inga Ellzey and her team employ a hands-on approach that allows doctors to focus on what really matters – their patients. "Having billed and collected for dermatologists at industry leading rates for over two decades, we've perfected the process while maintaining a pristine record," says Rob Manjura, CEO. "Once you hire our company, I personally oversee each onboarding process and monitor client collections daily to identify trends that drive growth and reduce bottlenecks for our customers."
With offices in California ("West Coast Dermatology Billers") and Florida ("Dermatology Billing Associates"), the Inga Ellzey team is comprised of 165 US-based employees, with an average employee tenure of 7.5 years. The company serves over 400 providers in 99 practices across 32 states, benefiting their client base with a unique and valuable familiarity with the nuances of insurance carriers across the country.
To learn more, please visit dermatologybilling.com.
About Inga Ellzey
With over forty years of extensive experience in the field of dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds Master's Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration, and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.
Inga's mission to benefit the dermatology community by providing consistent and reliable education birthed her billing services after a group of several dermatologists approached her to take responsibility for their billing and collections so that they could focus on other aspects of their practice. The rest is history as Inga Ellzey is well regarded as the pioneer of competent outsourced billing services and continues to set the standard for excellence today.
Media contact:
Jillian Diffoot
331493@email4pr.com
800-318-3271
SOURCE Dermatology Billing Associates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.