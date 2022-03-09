Nytro.ai Wins the 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Best Sales Enablement Solution - New Version

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nytro.ai, the leading sales onboarding and readiness pitch intelligence platform, today announced it won the 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Best Sales Enablement Solution - New Version in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Success.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Nytro.ai's SaaS based AI platform provides sales leaders unbiased data and actionable insights on which sales reps are ready to pitch to prospects with confidence and conviction and which reps need more specific targeted training and coaching. Nytro.ai's unique platform is utilized for onboarding and ongoing certifications as well as hiring assessments as a proof-point of sales readiness. The platform then provides a safe practice space for sales reps to hone their sales pitches on an ongoing basis across a myriad of different pitch scenarios so they are ready to speak to prospects before the high stakes prospect call. For companies who need help identifying what to improve, Nytro.ai provides a diagnostic analysis of call recordings to identify high priority topics to assess and practice.

One of the judges commented as follows:

"Nytro.ai is at the forefront of next-generation technology and is pushing the boundaries of AI and ML for sales onboarding and readiness Nytro.ai's intelligent system also compares the overall performance to that of a top-performing rep and provides actionable steps to improve pitch performance for those that need to become peak sales performers. Nytro.ai uses artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze demo pitch recordings of customer-facing reps. Using multiple machine learning techniques, the platform can quickly determine a rep's pitch performance across several key dimensions. Well done!"

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. This is the third year in a row that Nytro.ai has won the Gold Stevie in the Sales Enablement category.

"We are honored to receive the Stevie Gold Award once again for Best Sales Enablement Solution- New Version," said Mike Stone, CEO of Nytro.ai. "Nytro.ai is solving a critical pain point at scale, enabling go-to-market leaders to quickly identify which reps are ready to speak to prospects and which need more training and coaching. This award is further validation that Nytro.ai is one of the most innovative and leading sales enablement platforms."

About Nytro.ai

Nytro.ai is the most advanced AI-powered Sales Onboarding and Readiness platform. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nytro.ai can analyze sales pitches and demos at scale providing instant visibility into rep performance and actionable insights that accelerates onboarding, improves sales readiness and increases sales velocity. Fortune 100 companies along with Global 1000 companies are benefiting from Nytro.ai's modern and intuitive platform to enable customer facing reps with the sales readiness and domain knowledge expertise needed in this current remote selling environment. For more information, please visit nytro.ai

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

