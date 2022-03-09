iVest+ Adds Crypto Data to Platform, Trading Coming Soon

EMERYVILLE, Calif. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, today announced that it has added cryptocurrency price and fundamental data to its suite of products, including its retail platform Market Gear. This means that all traders using the platform can now access stocks, options, and crypto information to make investment decisions.
"Cryptocurrency trading has obviously become part of the mainstream trading vernacular," said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. "Just like everything we do when we build a new platform component, we wanted to take a unique approach to how we present information so that customers and students can make more educated decisions about what they are buying and selling. We feel that we have created a solid foundation to that end. Our traders are very sophisticated in stocks and options, and they have requested that we provide them with cryptocurrency information in an evolving world."
The cryptocurrency modules of the various iVest+ platforms, including their own retail platform Market Gear, include charting, fundamental information about over 200 coins, what the valuations and volume metrics are, and which cryptocurrency exchanges offer trading in each symbol. The platform also shows key metrics like where the major trading is happening around the globe and what percentage of trades are large volume trades.
"The development that we have done over the last year came from working directly with our educational partners to find out what they wanted the most that other sources weren't providing," said Chris Mercer, COO of iVest+. "Now that we have completed our data modules for cryptocurrencies, it's a safe bet that trading through the platform is coming soon, which means full integration with our other popular tools, such as our Trade Journal for tracking results."
About iVest+
iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.
Contact:
Glenn Mandel
Escalate Communications
760-798-1563
331459@email4pr.com
SOURCE iVest+
