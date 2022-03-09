Meta Panther Club Announces Entry into the Metaverse Space as First Ever Reinvesting & Dividend Paying NFT Collection

BERLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Panther Club (MPC) announces the drop of its first collection of unique, high-quality 3D NFT art, that will lay the foundation for the greater MPC project, featuring 7,000 unique Meta Panthers with more than 400 unique traits, 100 rare traits and 10 Legendary Meta Panthers. Drawing from the inspiration of the mysterious, regal, and sleek Panther, the Meta Panther NFT collection represents only the beginning of the Meta Panther Club journey.

The scope of the Meta Panther Club project is both exciting and wide-reaching. Developed by a diverse group of creatives, business-minds, and crypto-economy experts, the project is on strong footing to enter into the NFT and Metaverse space with incredible impact for the long term.

In the coming year, the Meta Panther Club looks forward to forging a community with Meta Panther NFT holders. As they build this community with a vested interest in the Web3.0 and Metaverse economy, MPC will be the first decentralized investment club focused on buying assets and building businesses within the Web3.0 economy.

Meta Panther Club NFT holders will be benefit from the following perks:

Partial ownership of the Meta Panther Club Fund

Voting rights for all decisions

Future dividends and payouts of the fund's profits

Quarterly dividend from royalties (100% of royalties are paid as a dividend)

Whitelist access to all future NFT collections from the Meta Panther Club

Exclusive network opportunities within the Meta Panther Club

Fund your own business ideas in the Web3.0 and Metaverse with privileged pitch

opportunities as holder

3D high-quality art

In addition to the premier NFT collection, the Meta Panther Club will bring together the smartest and most forward-thinking humans with a passion for shaping the Web3.0 economy. This initiative will include the launch of the biggest Business Idea Contest to ever hit the Metaverse. The winner will receive a prize of $250,000 USD and the winning business idea will act as the Meta Panther Club's first investment 14 days after the minting.

The Meta Panther Club welcomes you to explore the art, opportunity, and investment club now making its entrance into the Metaverse.

About Meta Panther Club



The Meta Panther Club (MPC) is the first of its kind investment fund within Web3.0 and Metaverse. It brings together the most forward-thinking and elite investors. The club was founded to maintain and create wealth in Web3.0. The Fund will be created upon the launch of the Meta Panther Club NFT and is an investment vehicle from and with the holders. The funds will be used to buy and build multiple businesses and assets within the Web3.0 and Metaverse. Discover more on Discord , Twitter , and Instagram .

