Dynamic Technology Solutions Further Expands Coverage of Life Sciences Industry; Adds Robert Werner as Business Development Director

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions – a nationwide provider of customized computing solutions, and supply chain and technology lifecycle-related services – announced today that Robert Werner has joined the company as Business Development Director, responsible for expanding and managing relationships with the company's life sciences clients, which also includes medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Werner brings to Dynamic more than 30 years of related experience, having held leadership positions in engineering, procurement, and general management at leading companies, including General Electric, Perkin Elmer, and at Roche Diagnostics, where he served as Vice President of Global Supply Management. His responsibilities at those firms included development of strategic programs designed to improve operational efficiencies within manufacturing and procurement functions. He also led strategic restructuring of the procurement function while building high performance teams to manage global supply and procurement operations.

Dynamic Technology Solutions CEO and President, Ms. Farida Ali, said, "I've worked with Bob for nearly two decades, and have first-hand insight into his deep understanding of the life sciences industry. He will be an invaluable asset to Dynamic and our clients."

Mr. Werner noted that, "Having been on the client side during my tenure at Roche, I understand and appreciate the value that Dynamic can deliver to life sciences companies. They are a unique organization, and I look forward to representing them."

Mr. Werner hold a degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, and is a graduate of General Electric's Operations Management Leadership Program. He is an active supporter of community social programs, including Habitat for Humanity, Gleaners Foodbank and Catholic Ministries.

About Dynamic Technology Solutions:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life (EOL) transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, notably for life sciences companies. Dynamic delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent, and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

Contact:

Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting Inc.

331221@email4pr.com

(609) 987-0200

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamic-technology-solutions-further-expands-coverage-of-life-sciences-industry-adds-robert-werner-as-business-development-director-301498318.html

SOURCE Dynamic Technology Solutions