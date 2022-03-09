Dynamic Technology Solutions Further Expands Coverage of Life Sciences Industry; Adds Robert Werner as Business Development Director

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions – a nationwide provider of customized computing solutions, and supply chain and technology lifecycle-related services – announced today that Robert Werner has joined the company as Business Development Director, responsible for expanding and managing relationships with the company's life sciences clients, which also includes medical device and pharmaceutical companies.
Mr. Werner brings to Dynamic more than 30 years of related experience, having held leadership positions in engineering, procurement, and general management at leading companies, including General Electric, Perkin Elmer, and at Roche Diagnostics, where he served as Vice President of Global Supply Management. His responsibilities at those firms included development of strategic programs designed to improve operational efficiencies within manufacturing and procurement functions. He also led strategic restructuring of the procurement function while building high performance teams to manage global supply and procurement operations.
Dynamic Technology Solutions CEO and President, Ms. Farida Ali, said, "I've worked with Bob for nearly two decades, and have first-hand insight into his deep understanding of the life sciences industry. He will be an invaluable asset to Dynamic and our clients."
Mr. Werner noted that, "Having been on the client side during my tenure at Roche, I understand and appreciate the value that Dynamic can deliver to life sciences companies. They are a unique organization, and I look forward to representing them."
Mr. Werner hold a degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, and is a graduate of General Electric's Operations Management Leadership Program. He is an active supporter of community social programs, including Habitat for Humanity, Gleaners Foodbank and Catholic Ministries.
About Dynamic Technology Solutions:
Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life (EOL) transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, notably for life sciences companies. Dynamic delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent, and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions
Contact:
Gordon G. Andrew
Highlander Consulting Inc.
331221@email4pr.com
(609) 987-0200
SOURCE Dynamic Technology Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.