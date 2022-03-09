Mobilize.Net Releases Visual Basic Upgrade Companion 9.3 with .NET 6 Support

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools announced general availability of its Visual Basic migration tool to move VB6 workloads to .NET.
New features include targeting options in the UI for the latest versions of .NET Core (5 and 6) with both C# and VB.NET. This means VB.NET developers can keep using VB, and go to .NET, and get to .NET Core all at once.
Because of the popularity of .NET Core, this version of VBUC means that developers will get access to many more Visual Basic components including Telerik, Grapecity, DevExpress and more.
"Developers want to spend their time creating new features and functionality," said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. "Mobilize.Net VBUC enables organizations to migrate their legacy VB workloads and liberate their developers to focus on strategic work vs migrating old code bases."
Developers can download free VBUC trial at: https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc/free-trial.
Learn more about Mobilize.Net VBUC at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc.
About Mobilize.Net
Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.
For More Information, Please Contact:
Dee Dee Walsh
VP, Marketing and Business Development
425-609-8458
331477@email4pr.com
SOURCE Mobilize.Net
