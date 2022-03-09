HOBOKEN, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area Microsoft Partner and IT security consultant explains growing hacker attacks on Microsoft Teams in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reveals that 270 million people worldwide actively use Microsoft Teams.

The author then explains how Teams hackers employ an evolved version of a business email compromise (BEC) attack. He also says that hackers exploit Teams user's trust in the popular collaboration platform. He concludes by urging multi-layer security measures to counter the threat.

"Microsoft Teams presents an increasingly attractive target for bad actors, and security groups have noticed a sharp rise in hacker attacks on the platform," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Hacker Attacks on Microsoft Teams Threaten Business Collaboration."

"Beginning in January 2022, bad actors posing as coworkers started inserting seemingly legitimate files into Teams chats. But when a user clicks the file, usually named UserCentric.exe, it installs DLL files and modifies the Windows registry. This opens the door for hackers to take over the computer remotely."

Business Email Compromise (BEC) Evolves

"In these attacks on Microsoft Teams, hackers employ an evolved version of a business email compromise (BEC) attack. In a BEC scam, the attacker impersonates a trusted person, often a high-level executive, and tricks employees into taking harmful action. For instance, the employee may receive an email from the CEO instructing them to transfer money."

Exploiting End-user Trust of Popular Platform

"Security awareness training has helped end users recognize the signs of a BEC scam through email. Unfortunately, however, users often fail to approach Teams with the same caution. Employees tend to trust the Teams environment, assuming that information shared in a Teams chat remains secure."

Multi-layer Security Counters Attacks on Microsoft Teams

"As threat actors begin to launch more attacks on collaboration platforms like Teams, organizations need to update their security strategies. Default security tools in Teams do not provide enough protection on their own. Instead, companies need to take a multi-faceted approach."

The cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti Technologies stay abreast of emerging cyber-threats, as well as advancements in security technology.

