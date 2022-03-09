Procore Integrates with SmartCompliance for Automated Insurance Tracking on Construction Projects

Compliance and Certificate of Insurance Tracking is simplified with new integration
BRYAN, Texas and COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Compliance tracking software SmartCompliance announces its new integration capabilities with leading construction software, Procore Technologies. The integration uses automation to seamlessly ensure users remain in compliance, thus reducing the risk of expensive insurance-related fines.
"Remaining compliant requires planning, streamlined processes, and easy-access to insurance information. We combined SmartCompliance's technology with the expertise of Procore. SmartCompliance has an expert team utilizing our advanced automation tools to track and monitor specialty contractors' compliance status, while Procore's integrated platform streamlines all stages of the insurance management process. We improve insurance compliance rates and help protect our client's bottom line," explains James Benham, CEO of SmartCompliance.
For Procore, a leading software for construction management, the integration will allow their user base of specialty contractors the freedom to focus on other aspects of their projects without manually tracking compliance.
"Procore provides construction professionals with technology that makes their lives simpler, safer, and more productive. Our new integration with SmartCompliance is a perfect next step to achieve this goal," says Kris Lengieza, VP, Global Partnerships & Alliances at Procore.
By synchronizing contractor databases with compliance statuses, users can increase productivity, save time, and money. SmartCompliance also eliminates costly manual data-entry and transfer errors. Learn more about how this integration is revolutionizing the construction industry or more about automation for Certificate of Insurance Tracking for other industries by visiting smartcompliance.co.
SmartCompliance
Founded in 2011, SmartCompliance software automates Certificate of Insurance and Proof of Insurance Renewals Tracking, ensuring end-to-end compliance. Drive compliance rates up and streamline and accelerate the insurance process by eliminating manual data entry with SmartCompliance's user-friendly solution for certificate processing.
Procore Technologies
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects have run on Procore's platform that connects every project stakeholder to solutions specifically built for the construction industry— for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe.
SOURCE JBKnowledge
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
