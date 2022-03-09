Chopra Foundation Movement Recognized by Leading Brain Mapping Society and Foundation at the "Gathering For The Cure" Gala

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation is pleased to announce it will be the recipient of the 2022 Beacon of Courage and Dedication Award from the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) and International Brain Mapping Foundation (IBMF). This award is presented to the organizations and individuals who have raised awareness about neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders and impacted the science, technology and innovation for related patient care. On Friday, March 11, 2022, IBMF and SBMT will jointly hold the 19th annual "Gathering for the Cure Gala" in Los Angeles, where Dr. Deepak Chopra, the pioneer in wellness and integrative medicine, will accept the award. Recognizing the Foundation's vision and traction with its Never Alone movement, the award citation reads:
The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics recognizes your role in increasing awareness about Mental Health and Suicide Prevention through your "Never Alone Initiative". We recognize and laud your efforts for highlighting the challenges faced by the COVID19 pandemic, wars across the globe, which impacts patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders and their families. You continue to lead by example and continue to advocate for public support for brain research, aid for caregivers and care takers.
Co-founded by Gabriella Wright, actor and international humanitarian, the Foundation's NeverAlone initiative and related programs will inspire "Global healing through love in action and sharing the experience in joy so that We are Never Alone," according to Dr. Chopra.
Having recently turned 75, Dr. Chopra joyfully shares, "I have entered my final season, my winter." As such, with a renewed focus on service, Dr. Chopra has engaged a new team to lead the future of the Chopra Foundation including CEO Poonacha Machaiah, COO Justin Nahama, and renowned philanthropic expert Caren Croland Yanis, former Executive Director of the Oprah Winfrey foundations.
Foundation COO Justin Nahama, a Marine veteran and autism parent, says "Veterans and families with impacted children are incredibly lucky for the important trails blazed by SBMT and IBMF—under the vision and leadership of Dr. Kateb—to support caregivers during a lifetime of service." Nahama continues, "The Chopra Foundation is proud to partner with SBMT and IBMF to expand its NeverAlone movement globally and advance the diagnostics and therapeutics for patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric challenges."
The Gala will unite scientists, technologists, policymakers, and inspiring individuals who have impacted the field of neuroscience globally. Over 450 industry-leading scientists, celebrities, healthcare executives, surgeons and engineers will be celebrating multiple award presentations to their colleagues. The Joint Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, will be also receiving an award for the heroic effort to serve and protect millions of Americans during the COVID19 pandemic.
Over the past 20 years, the SBMT and IBMF have been on the forefront of neuroscience policy, scientific discoveries and technological development in the field of clinical and translational neuroscience. The foundation has been bringing state-of-the-art science and technology to wounded soldiers, veterans, and civilians. Both SBMT and IBMF have been instrumental in both the design and formulation of former President Obama's BRAIN initiative, G20 Summit Brain Initiative/ Neuroscience 20 (Brain, Spine and Mental Health) and California's Brain Technology and Innovation Park Initiative.
For more information on the Gala and its program schedule: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/ https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Congress/Scientific-Program-Schedule
To learn more about the Chopra Foundation: https://choprafoundation.org/
To learn more about SBMT: www.WorldBrainMapping.org
To learn more about IBMF: www.BrainMappingFoundation.Org
Contact:
Kristen Marion
623-308-2638
331559@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Chopra Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.