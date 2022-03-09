BrandingBusiness Successfully Supports Granford Rebranding, a Leader in Global Sourcing and Manufacturing Formerly Known as Rubicon Ventures in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandingBusiness, the leading brand strategy agency with offices in California, New York, and London, is proud to have provided brand development support for the recent rebranding of Granford, a leader in global sourcing and manufacturing formerly known as Rubicon Ventures in the U.S.

"We're proud as an agency team to have provided Granford with a brand that more accurately reflects the value they bring to their clients," says Ryan Rieches, Founding Partner of BrandingBusiness. "We're confident it will serve them well in the years ahead and allow the organization to continue to grow and prosper. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Granford team."

Rubicon Ventures became a client of BrandingBusiness in January of 2021. What originally began as a cell phone accessories company had expanded its overseas relationships with manufacturers and suppliers to become a leader in value-driven solutions across the supply chain network. Granford partners with some of the largest public companies in the U.S. to help them meet and overcome product development and supply chain challenges.

Objectives for the rebranding included the development of a refreshed positioning and compelling brand narrative, along with a new name and visual identity to better illustrate the organization's capabilities, stature, and future vision.

After conducting extensive research to identify a relevant and competitively differentiating foundation upon which to build the new brand, BrandingBusiness proposed renaming the organization Granford, which, together with a new visual identity, infer a "great crossing" that efficiently brings products from all over the world to the U.S. for national distribution.

"The thoughtful process from BrandingBusiness was absolutely critical in the rebranding of our company," said President of Granford, Mike Cost. "The team led us through the necessary steps from strategy, culture and messaging to ensure the best possible outcome. BrandingBusiness is a team of highly capable and thought-provoking leaders. We at Granford could not have picked a better firm to aid in this critical transformation."

BrandingBusiness is a brand strategy and development consultancy that helps B2B companies establish, assess, and position transformational brands. Its founding partners are sought-after brand strategists who, for more than 25 years, have worked with American Airlines, Cisco, Elsevier, Huawei, Teledyne, ABM Industries, Hitachi, Saint-Gobain, Tech Data, and First American Financial, among other companies.

