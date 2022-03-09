LUV Car Wash Completes Acquisition to Make its San Diego Debut

PHOENIX, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash announced today that it has closed on an acquisition to expand the LUV brand in San Diego!

LUV acquired a total of eight car washes from Wash N Go in San Diego and El Centro, including a car wash in development in Calexico. This deal marks the brand's first car wash locations in the city and second acquisition in California. The company has driven unprecedented growth with 50 locations in less than six months.

"We've had our sights set on the Southern California markets from the get-go, so we couldn't be more excited to close on this incredible opportunity in San Diego," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer JT Thomson. "Since our first California closing in Los Angeles, we have been eager to continue our expansion in LA, the Inland Empire and down to San Diego. Adding Wash N Go was a perfect fit for our strategy and we are equally excited to work with Wash N Go's owner, Neil Capin, on further developing out the market."

"I'm excited to see everything LUV's team has planned for San Diego as they introduce their brand to this thriving city," Capin said. "I am looking forward to working with them on future development projects and continuing to grow the LUV brand in Southern California."

Last year, LUV made its California debut in Los Angeles where it currently has five locations. The company expects to have over 55 locations throughout the SoCal region over the next three years through both acquisitions and new-build developments.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luv-car-wash-completes-acquisition-to-make-its-san-diego-debut-301498295.html

SOURCE LUV Car Wash