Lightwave Logic to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG, a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference taking place in Dana Point, California.
Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.
34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference
Date: March 14-15, 2022
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, CA 92629
Registration is required for conference participation. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.
About Roth Capital Partners
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.
About Lightwave Logic, Inc.
Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-385-6449
LWLG@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.