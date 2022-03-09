Canyon Labs Opens Full-Service Laboratory

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 17,000 sq. ft. laboratory, Canyon Labs, opened in Salt Lake City, offering services for laboratory testing, scientific and technical consulting, and Institutional Review Board (IRB) clinical support.

Canyon Labs plans to partner with health science organizations throughout the country to perform testing, consulting, and IRB services for dietary supplements, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food and beverage.

"We are filling a need for companies who experience challenges working with testing laboratories who are slow to respond, lose customer samples and provide poor customer service," said Andy Kawamoto, Canyon Labs Chief Business Development Officer. "Canyon Labs was built to remedy each of those issues, especially for companies in the supplement, nutrition, cosmetic, and pharma space. A comprehensive, one-stop laboratory, such as Canyon Labs, fills a void in the health and wellness category and will be a welcome solution."

Moreover, the Canyon Labs team is led by two accomplished Johns Hopkins University instructors: Dr. Haven McCall, with more than 20 years of laboratory, clinical, and regulatory background; and Dr. David Locke, also with 20-plus years of medical, clinical, and regulatory affairs experience.

Canyon Labs has a team of experts who understand the complexities of products regulated by the FDA.

"We provide expert guidance to companies navigating through the complexities of FDA regulation for their products," said Dr. Haven McCall, Canyon Labs Chief Executive Officer. "We partner with our customers to test, develop, and improve life-changing products through science, innovation, and technology."

"To ensure trust and accountability, our 40-plus years of combined experience working in labs and with labs, alongside our breadth of scientific offerings and high standard of service, will set us apart and will be something clients notice immediately," said Kawamoto.

Visit canyonlabs.com to learn more.

About Canyon Labs

Canyon Labs is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory that provides laboratory testing, scientific and technical consulting, and clinical research services for nutraceutical, food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. Its 17,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility is also registered with the FDA as an analytical lab and an Institutional Review Board. In addition, Canyon Labs holds a Pharmacy License, a Controlled Substance License, and a CLIA certificate waiver from the State of Utah. Established in 2021 by industry experts, Canyon Labs is a one-stop shop for all laboratory, scientific and IRB needs. For more information, contact us at info@canyonlabs.com or call 800.580.6991.

