Royal Helium Contracts the University of Regina for Simulation Modelling for Nazare Zone Completions at Climax

SASKATOON, SK, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") RHC RHC RHCCF is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 16, 2022, the Company has engaged Dr. Gary Zhao, of the University of Regina's Petroleum Systems Engineering Laboratory, to construct simulation development models for the Nazare zone at Royal's Climax helium project located in SW Saskatchewan. The modelling program will be used to determine the drill design and completion method to develop the Nazare discovery zone. The results of the program, along with the initial plans for Nazare development, will be announced once complete.

John Styles, lead completions and production engineering consultant to Royal comments, "Royal is fortunate to have retained Dr. Gary Zhao for this stage of development of the Nazare discovery zone. Gary's skill and experience with multistage hydraulic fracturing horizontal wells and their application for tight reservoirs are well known, with his skills having been brought to bear on several major projects with some of Canada's largest oil and gas corporations".

Andrew Davidson, President, and CEO, adds, "With the novel nature and the high-impact potential of our Nazare discovery, we are pleased to be working with the University of Regina, having one of the top petroleum engineering laboratories in the world, and Dr. Zhao in particular who has been integral to numerous successful collaborative ventures of this type".

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

