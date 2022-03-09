Stagwell (STGW) Spotlights 2021 Financial Performance, Outlines 2022 Outlook and Strategic Priorities in Dynamic New Earnings Video

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today released a nearly 2-minute video summarizing its financial performance and strategic progress through full-year 2021. The reel is a dynamic complement to Stagwell's earnings materials for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, released on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To view the video, click here. For the earnings release, click here.
"Why shouldn't we give investor content the marketing treatment? Enter "Earnings: The Movie" – perhaps the easiest way to digest Stagwell's breakout financial results for 2021 and the goals of the company as it charts growth in 2022," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "If you have found earnings releases in general to be boring, we hope this video is a breath of a fresh air and a reminder that an investment in Stagwell is an investment in the future of marketing."
Production on the video was completed in-network by Stagwell production unit Cahoots Studio, part of the Doner Partners Network. In addition to the video, management has prepared a one-page overview of the company's Q4 and FY 2021 performance which can be downloaded here.
For questions about Stagwell's financial performance, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com. A recording of Stagwell's earnings webcast on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and other investor materials can be accessed on our site, www.stagwellglobal.com/investors.
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
