Atlas Announces 2022 Investor Day Webcast

LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") ATCO today announced that it will hold its 2022 Investor Day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. E.T.
The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and over a live webcast. The Company's management team will present an overview of Atlas, including its operational and financial strategies and long-term financial guidance. Atlas' Chairman of the Board, David Sokol, will make opening remarks, and members of the Company's management team will be on-hand for a question-and-answer session.
Given heightened safety precautions around COVID-19, the number of in-person attendees will be limited and by invitation.
Webcast Information:
Date of Webcast: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Scheduled Time: 10:00 a.m. E.T.
Webcast Registration and Access Link:
https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/96033a25-8727-4e35-80dd-3f425999c7d7
To access the live webcast of the 2022 Investor Day, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 48 hours following the conclusion of the event and accessible for one year.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
