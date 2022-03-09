Motor Supply Co, Inc. Launches Enterprise ERP - NetSuite by Oracle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Supply Co, an emerging leader in the automotive aftermarket supply business, announces the launch of Oracle's NetSuite ERP system and SuiteCommerce product. With this upgrade, independent auto shop owners can access a broad selection of products and brands with a superior buying experience.
"We made the decision to move forward with NetSuite and their suite of integrated products to automate and simplify the shopping experience for the user and provide efficiencies to support excellent customer service and rapid growth. The ability to serve the shop owner for all their supply needs is a goal that we will always be working towards, and this upgrade is part of that," says John Wiesehan III, President and CEO of Motor Supply Co, Inc.
SuiteCommerce's integration with NetSuite's ERP will provide unified support and shopping experiences for both business to business and direct to consumer customers. With the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model, SuiteCommerce runs on a multi-tenant cloud solution meaning future updates and upgrades are vetted and rolled out regularly. In addition, with a focus on heightened security the entire shopping experience is secure with HTTPS support, PCI compliance, and an enterprise managed security backend.
To make Motor Supply Co even more exciting, the site recently underwent a large scale redesign. Users can explore an easy to navigate menu with filters to quickly find the products they need, including Castrol motor oil. Motor Supply Co's product catalogue is also growing rapidly with hundreds of items being added every month.
The company plans to add at least three new supply vendors each month throughout the balance of the year. This will allow Motor Supply Co, Inc. to continue to expand its product portfolio and be a solution for the independent repair shop owner and consumer alike.
About Motor Supply Co, Inc.: Motor Supply Co was founded in 2021 to provide a world-class eCommerce marketplace to empower independent auto-shops to buy quality products at wholesale pricing. To shop or register for an account on Motor Supply Co please visit https://www.motorsupplyco.com/.
