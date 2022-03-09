CNS Safety of Drugs in Late Phase Clinical Trials: Using Cognitive Information in Discussions with Regulators, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In clinical trials of new drugs that have direct or indirect effects on the central nervous system (CNS), regulatory and medical/scientific groups must be confident that application of the drug at its established clinical dose is not associated with negative effects on brain function. Cognition is one important marker of CNS function. In late phase clinical trials, the nature and magnitude of changes in cognition can provide an accurate index of negative CNS effects of the new drugs being studied.
While information about the effects on cognition are used commonly to guide drug development in early phase studies, in late phase clinical trials the design and execution of cognitive tests, and the analyses of the data arising, are constrained by different factors. These factors can include greater heterogeneity in sample characteristics, less precision in assessment contexts, less time available for assessments and the necessity for regulatory compliance. In addition to this data in late phase clinical trials where there is concern about CNS safety, submission to data safety monitoring boards may also be required.
In this webinar, featured speaker, Paul Maruff, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Cogstate, will review the aspects of outcomes considered important to regulators from Cogstate's recent experience in late phase clinical trial programs investigating: Esketamine in adults with major depressive disorder; Evolocumab in children with familial hypercholesterolemia; and Lurasidone in adolescents with schizophrenia.
Join the live webinar on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit CNS Safety of Drugs in Late Phase Clinical Trials: Using Cognitive Information in Discussions with Regulators.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
