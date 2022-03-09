ALM Unveils Rebrand in Nod to Evolving Professional Customer Needs

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At LegalWeek 2022, the premier legal industry event for ALM, CEO Bill Carter introduced more than 5,000 attending legal professionals to a rebranded ALM. The rebrand is the culmination of years spent repositioning the company to better support and serve the practice and the business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries.

"The business-to-business media space has changed, and for that matter, so have the needs of the professionals it serves," said Carter. "It's not enough to report on the industries we cover; we have to provide context and insight, data and analysis, forums and events that allow our customers to excel as practitioners as well as business professionals. Through this evolution, we strive to be the most trusted information services, data and media company available to our key industries."

With more than 7 million influential professionals relying on ALM and more than 9 million unique page views each month, the company is home to some of the most trusted and relied upon titles, events and information services in the world. Survey after survey have demonstrated ALM's high-value content, decision maker and C-suite audiences, as well as its must-have data are essential to growing businesses across its target industries.

Complete with a new logo and website, Carter said the rebrand is both a capstone to the company's transformation as well as an opportunity to reintroduce ALM as more than support for an individual industry or as a singular product or service provider to its customers.

The rebrand and its underlying internal reorganization of company resources will allow ALM to add new, more insightful content and further improve its analytical capabilities. Customers can expect timely alerts to new risks and emerging trends along with expanded global coverage of existing markets. Leveraging ALM's data-rich environment and information gathering, ALM will be adding to its intelligence offerings to assist industry leaders in making better strategic decisions, as well as facilitating tools and resources to help buyers and sellers in key markets to better engage one another. Year-round support and promotion of in-person events will be enhanced as well.

"Our loyal customers have been by our side not only because we provide value, but because we've always been there for them," said Carter. "This rebrand is a doubling-down on our existing cross-industry strengths to expand and deepen our global content and analysis to further strengthen those ties and our role as a solutions provider and resource."

