Sezzle Answers Call of the Wild by Bringing Buy Now, Pay Later to Sportsman's Guide

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leading buy now, pay later company, today announced a new partnership with Sportsman's Guide, a leader in the online outdoors and hunting category. As part of the launch, Sportsman's Guide is now offering Sezzle exclusively as a flexible payment option to its online customers at Sportsmansguide.com . Customers can choose to pay for products in four interest-free installments over six weeks, or by having a Club Membership, they can utilize an interest-free installment payment over four months.

Sportsman's Guide designs and sells incredible private label brands, including Guide Gear, Bolderton, HQ Issue, Castle Creek, and more. As spring approaches, the promise of warmer weather has customers itching to get outside to enjoy hunting, camping, boating, and exploring the outdoors. In addition to outdoor retail, Sportsman's Guide is the worldwide leader in online military surplus sales.

Sportsman's Guide chose to offer Sezzle's Pay-in-4 solution to their eager customers to promote responsible budgeting, increased buying power, and the option to build credit via Sezzle Up . Sezzle will also take over powering Sportsman's Guide '4-Pay Monthly' payment product, an exclusive product Sportsman's Guide has offered their Buyer's Club Members for the past 20+ years. In turn, Sezzle offers Sportsman's Guide a bridge to millions of shoppers who prefer an interest-free option over fee-bearing credit cards.

"Sportsman's Guide is excited to partner with a fellow Minnesota company in Sezzle, a recognized leader in the buy now, pay later space, to offer new and existing customers the benefits of receiving orders quickly and paying over time. This flexible payment form supported by Sezzle allows Sportsman's Guide to provide its high quality products focused on supporting passionate outdoors focused men and women with the gear they need to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle." Corey Bergstrom, Chief Executive Officer, Sportsman's Guide.

"Sezzle's Millennial and Gen Z shoppers represent a demographic that Sportsman's Guide is eager to grow" said Veronica Katz, Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer. "Our customers will be excited to use Sezzle at Sportsman's Guide. Additionally, Sezzle attracts engaged shoppers, resulting in increased sales, larger basket sizes, and higher conversions."

Sezzle's differentiation enables users to budget responsibly, increase buying power and build credit via Sezzle Up . This feature gives users the ability to report payment history to credit bureaus and build their credit scores. With Sezzle Up, Sezzle provides resources to users so they can learn to proactively and responsibly manage their finances through digital content.

Sezzle will feature Sportsman's Guide among other retail partners in its app and online shopping directory.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up. Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options including pay in 4 and long-term options.

Sezzle US Media Contact:

erin.foran@sezzle.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-answers-call-of-the-wild-by-bringing-buy-now-pay-later-to-sportsmans-guide-301498406.html

SOURCE Sezzle