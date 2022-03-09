Juno Health Partners with KPN Health, Inc. to Offer Population Health, Point-of-Care and Quality Measure Solutions

JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Health, the commercial division of DSS, Inc., has announced a new partnership with KPN Health, Inc. (KPN), a provider of IT-based software solutions and cross-industry strategic business and operational services to healthcare organizations. The new offering will be showcased at Juno Health's booth (#1521) at HIMSS 2022.

With data analytics playing a significant role in containing costs and enhancing care quality, KPN Optimize Platform® will allow Juno Health to enhance its point-of-care and quality measure capabilities. This will allow care facilities to harness existing data flowing through their organization to enable better insights and increasing efficiencies, while also creating clinical and business value.

"Our partnership with KPN will provide Juno Health's customers with actionable insights on the costs, quality, and utilization that influence patient behavior for improved health and financial performance outcomes," said Dr. John Ciccone, Chief Medical Officer at Juno Health.

Juno Health will also be offering KPN Optimize® Population Health Module to meet Patient Centered Medical Home requirements and MIPS/MACRA metrics in addition to helping pull data for third party insurance entities.

"With a similar focus on leveraging innovation for bringing patient care to the forefront, Juno Health is an ideal partner for KPN," said Kim Pichanick, Chief Executive Officer at KPN Health. "We look forward to combining our capabilities for advancing patient-centered care, while also enhancing business value for care organizations."

About KPN Health, Inc.

KPN Health provides IT-based software solutions and a wide-range of cross-industry strategic business and operational services to Accountable Care Organizations, Clinically Integrated Networks, Hospital Systems, and Rural Communities that help improve clinical and operational performance and financial reimbursements. KPN Health's solution sets and dashboards provide physicians with actionable insights into cost, quality, and utilization that influence patient behavior for improved health and financial performance outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.kpnhealth.com.

About Juno Health

Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health

Media Contact

Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com

SOURCE Juno Health