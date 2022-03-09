House Wine Calls for Year-Long Celebration of Pride with #ShowUsYourPrideWins

SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Wine, the maker of best-selling Rainbow Rosé Bubbles, announced today the launch of their #ShowUsYourPrideWins campaign. This campaign is a call to action for year-round conversations with LGBTQ+ people and allies, to openly share their stories of Pride and celebrate courage, overcoming adversity, and joy. This marks the fifth year of House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. House Wine was the recent recipient of Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award for Social Visionary of the Year.

As part of the campaign, House Wine commissioned a Pride Wins survey to measure American perspectives on Pride and LGBTQ+ rights. The survey found 24% of Gen Z (ages 18-25) identify as LGBTQ+, compared to 13% of Millennials (ages 26-41), 6% of Gen X (ages 42-57), and 3% of Baby Boomers (ages 58-76). Regarding support of LGBTQ+ rights:

72% of Americans would welcome a friend or family member who came out to them

68% said LGBTQ+ people are welcome in their house

65% believe LGBTQ+ community members do not need to hide their sexual orientation

Further, celebrating Pride is very important to the LGBTQ+ community:

90% of those who identify participate in Pride celebrations in some form, including 58% welcoming people to celebrate their identity, 51% attending a Pride event, 45% celebrating Pride beyond June, 44% purchasing LGBTQ+ brands, 29% engaging in activism or volunteering, and 25% donating to LGBTQ+ causes.

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to participate in Pride, with 66% of Gen Z saying they celebrate Pride in some form compared to 53% of Millennials, 27% of Gen X, and 18% of Baby Boomers.

For respondents age 21+, the survey revealed:

Wine in a can is gaining popularity with nearly half of 21+ respondents who drink alcohol being interested in wine in a can and nearly 40% saying it helps bring the celebration with them, is good for year-round pride celebrations, and makes unbearable relatives more bearable.

For those who enjoy wine in a can, there was stronger support than the general population for welcoming a friend or family member who came out to them (86%), welcoming LGBTQ+ people into their house (79%), supporting LGBTQ+ rights (74%), and agreeing that people don't need to hide their sexual orientation (79%).

"Our Pride Wins campaign celebrates progress that has been made for being accepted for our true selves, but we must recognize that discrimination is still a part of the LGBTQ+ experience," said Brad Mayer, House Wine Vice President of Public Relations and Communications. "This is why a portion of proceeds from every can of Rainbow Rosé Bubbles goes to the Human Rights Campaign to keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion. At House Wine we say that everyone is welcome in our house, and we're committed to making that a reality for all."

To learn more about House Wine, visit http://originalhousewine.com/, follow the Pride Wins campaign on Instagram @ourhousewine or Facebook @housewine, and share your story with the hashtag #ShowUsYourPrideWins.

Contact:

Brad Mayer

bradm@preceptwine.com

206-267-5289

About House Wine

House Wine is approachable and unpretentious. It's a wine you can enjoy for all occasions. Originally created in 2004 by acclaimed winemaker Charles Smith – who partnered with and later sold House Wine to Precept Wine in 2009 – House Wine was designed with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, Winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving its irreverent spirit by traveling the world to source the finest grapes and cultivate its uniquely unpretentious style. In 2021, House Wine became the first wine brand and product to win the Wine Enthusiast's Social Visionary of the Year Award. House Wine cans, since launching in 2017, continue to delight with new flavor innovations and steady growth. For more information: www.originalhousewine.com.

Survey Methodology

The Pride Wins survey findings are sourced from an online Xcelerant survey conducted by Directions Research in February of 2022 and commissioned by House Wine. The survey was conducted February 15th, 2022 and distributed to a sample of 1,054 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older, with a 95% confidence level. Questions pertaining to alcohol were only asked of respondents 21 years of age and older.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-wine-calls-for-year-long-celebration-of-pride-with-showusyourpridewins-301498701.html

SOURCE Original House Wine