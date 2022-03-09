Medical Ingenuities Conducts First Commercial Cases with Transformational Radial Hemostasis Band System to Achieve Patent Hemostasis

WHEATON, Ill. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21st, board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Vivek V. Kumar, completed 4 radial cases at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Florida using the Medical Ingenuities PH Band System. The PH Band is a novel medical device that is used to close the arteriotomy of a radial artery following a Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedure and is designed to establish and maintain patent hemostasis prior to discharging the patient from the Hospital. It meets Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions' (SCAI) Guidelines of achieving patent hemostasis which initiates immediate healing, reduces compression times and complications. According to Dr. Jimmy Kerrigan, an interventional cardiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart in Nashville, "The biggest problem with radial closure today is that we are just guessing that we are achieving patent hemostasis."
All cases were successful and demonstrated the unique benefits of the PH Band compared to other radial bands. Dr. Kumar was very impressed with the case results. "We are excited for the introduction of the PH Band System into our lab. Our initial experiences confirmed patent hemostasis with a simple application, a reduction in compression time, and a predictable time for healing of the access site." Numerous recovery room nurses commented on the simplicity of the PH Band System and the elimination of deflation adjustments.
The PH Band System provides an audible signal confirming the moment that patent hemostasis is achieved. This signal provides a customized compression at the arteriotomy, the lowest amount of pressure to ensure hemostasis, while maintaining proper blood flow through the radial artery. Achieving patent hemostasis post-radial closure allows the coagulation process to begin immediately, leading to a faster healing process and eliminating multiple adjustments.
In contrast, other radial compression devices provide hemostasis but cannot confirm the patency of the radial artery. Patent hemostasis has been shown in numerous studies to reduce complications by over 90%.
According to Chip Corrigan, Founder and CEO of Medical Ingenuities, "These seminal cases demonstrated the efficacy and efficiency of the PH Band in real clinical cases. We believe that the simplicity and unique doppler technology of the PH Band System will transform how radial procedures are completed."
About Medical Ingenuities
Medical Ingenuities' mission is to develop and commercialize novel medical technology to transform patient outcomes in various clinical specialties. The Medical Ingenuities management team has almost 100 years of combined experience in the medical device industry. The PH Band, cleared for clinical use by the FDA, is the first in a series of products to be launched in the coming years.
For Media Contacts:
Richard "Chip" Corrigan, CEO
www.medicalingenuities.com
331463@email4pr.com
(630) 258-2042
SOURCE Medical Ingenuities
