A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary Serving Atlanta and Surrounding Communities

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds®, a leading bail bonding agency with locations throughout metro Atlanta, recently marked 15 years in business. Improving the lives of those living in the communities it serves continues to be the driving force behind everything A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds does. Since its founding, the company has grown from one Metro Atlanta county and now operates in six counties: Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow and Walton.

"A 2nd Chance began out of my own personal second chance," says Daniel Matalon, Owner and CEO of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. "For the last 15 years, we have worked with our clients to give them the second chance they needed when they were in a tight legal spot. I would like to thank all of our hard-working employees for all they do every day and night to deliver on our promise to always be there for our clients."

One of Georgia's largest bail bonds companies, A 2nd Chance has written close to 70,000 bonds since the company began operation, giving thousands their second chance and getting clients back with loved ones.

Recently, A 2nd Chance pioneered a new aspect of the bail bond business: detainee monitoring. A 2nd Chance now provides a full range of electronic monitoring and communications devices to local agencies, the courts and directly to detainees. These devices enable defendants to await their trials at home while continuing to work – an alternative to being held in jail.

A 2nd Chance strives to support the communities where we serve, and where our clients live, by allocating a significant portion of our annual budget towards charitable giving. As an active supporter of the law enforcement community, A 2nd Chance is a corporate sponsor of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (GACDL) and the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL). Owner Daniel Matalon is also an active board member of the Georgia Association of Professional Bondsmen (GAPB). Named to the Cobb County Neighborhood Safety Commission in 2021, he is using his decades of bail bonds experience to guide public safety initiatives in the East Cobb community where he and his family reside.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The company also provides services nationwide and has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to explain the bonding process. The family-owned firm, which was founded in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, is one of the largest and fastest-growing bonding agencies in metro Atlanta. In 2021, they launched A 2nd Chance Monitoring, providing technology that allows detainees to rejoin work and family while under court supervision. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, malindal@michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds