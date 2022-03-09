Photobiomodulation Research Accepted for Peer Reviewed Publications

LINDON, Utah, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry, with a focus on photomedicine, announced that research involving Aspen Laser, a Class IV laser therapy device, has been peer reviewed, accepted, and recently published in three medical journals: Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery Journal (Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.), OBM Integrative and Complementary Medicine Journal (LIDSEN Publishing Inc.), and The Journal of Lasers in Medical Sciences.

Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO of Aspen Laser stated, "We are pleased that recent research utilizing Aspen Laser technology is being published, providing new validation that is promoting the understanding and application of Photobiomodulation (PBM) further. This will also provide healthcare professionals a scientifically-based reason to integrate PBM into their practices, improving the quality of their patient's lives, including those where other treatments have failed, but are now proven in these studies."

Results from the Case Report entitled "Reversal of Acquired Prosopagnosia Using Quantitative Electroencephalography-Guided Laser Therapy" has been accepted and published by the Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery Journal (Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.). The research, conducted by Robert Hedaya, MD, and Joel Lubar, PhD, showed the reversal of acquired associative-type prosopagnosia (AAP), also known as face blindness, using quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG)-guided transcranial laser therapy (qGLT) in a subject with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This is the first report of the successful reversal of AAP, which was achieved using qGLT. It was also reported that there was no recurrence of AAP for one (1) year. With a lack of effective treatments for AAP, this report justifies additional study of qGLT in the treatment of AAP, a debilitating condition.

Results from the Case Report entitled: "Photobiomodulation for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Case Report and Literature Summary" has been accepted and published by the OBM Integrative and Complementary Medicine Journal (LIDSEN Publishing Inc.) The research conducted by Harold Kraft, MD and Megan Sweeney provides evidence that high intensity laser therapy (HILT) may be useful for treating CRPS, with a permanent reduction of pain. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a highly debilitating, chronic pain condition, with currently no cure for the underlying processes that play a role in causing this multifactorial disease.

Results from the Case Report entitled: "Utilization of the 1064nm Wavelength in Photobiomodulation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted and published by The Journal of Lasers in Medical Sciences. The research, conducted by William Todd Penberthy, PhD and Charles E. Vorwaller, provides evidence that the 1064nm wavelength, a relative newcomer in high power laser photobiomodulation therapy, is a safe, tolerable, effective, and long­ lasting therapeutic approach for the management of musculoskeletal pain and multiple health applications.

The published studies can be found in the article library of Aspen Laser's online education platform, Aspen Laser University . For additional information, please email info@aspenlasers.com , or call 877.782.7736.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with 30+ years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. Learn more: https://www.aspenlaser.com/ .

