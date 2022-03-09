INGER KLEIN THORHAUGE NAMED FIRST CAPTAIN OF NEW CUNARD SHIP QUEEN ANNE

CUNARD'S FIRST FEMALE CAPTAIN LEADS NEXT CHAPTER IN LUXURY OCEAN TRAVEL



VALENCIA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the eagerly anticipated name reveal of Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne on February 8th, the luxury brand now introduces her first Captain, Inger Klein Thorhauge. Thorhauge will lead the team responsible for on board operations and take charge for the new Queen's maiden season.

"To be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honor. It means the absolute world to me."

Thorhauge, Cunard's first female Captain, celebrates 25 years of service this year with the company and will sail Queen Anne from Italy, where she is currently being built, to Southampton ahead of her inaugural sailing in early 2024.

Thorhauge, who became Captain of Queen Victoria in 2010, started her career in 1997 as Second Officer on board Cunard's Vistafjord. Originally from the Faroe Islands, her career with the company has seen her travel the world many times over as captain of Queen Victoria and more recently Queen Elizabeth.

"I am very proud to be Cunard's first female captain, but to be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honor. It means the absolute world to me to be a part of the next chapter of Cunard," Thorhauge comments. "I can't wait to see the reaction Queen Anne will receive from our guests when they first step on board, then to set sail and showcase our beautiful new ship to the world, visiting wonderful, and exciting ports! I can only begin to imagine the reception she will receive. When I discuss Queen Anne with Cunard crew it is so clear how excited and proud they are too, to welcome a new ship to the fleet. The crew are fundamental in delivering that quintessential Cunard experience, and I know they will continue to deliver the exceptionally high standards of our White Star Service on Queen Anne that our guests expect from us."

Sharing captain duties will be David Hudson who started his career with Cunard in 2006.

Itineraries for Queen Anne will be revealed in May 2022. Further news about Queen Anne's senior leadership team will be revealed over the coming months.

Meet Captain Thorhauge and the rest of the team behind Queen Anne's incredible journey, from design through to sailing - https://youtu.be/GH19JQUIwMU

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Other themed press material available:

Queen Anne An Elevated Travel Experience

Designed with Extraordinary Vision

Queen Anne Name Selection with Kate Williams

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc ((NYSE/LSE: CCL, NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310.926.7686, jchase@cunard.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inger-klein-thorhauge-named-first-captain-of-new-cunard-ship-queen-anne-301498784.html

SOURCE Cunard