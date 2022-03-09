Canela Media Names Rosa I. Maceira Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, minority-owned digital media technology company, today announced the appointment of Rosa I. Maceira as its first Chief People Officer. As CPO, Maceira will be responsible for setting and overseeing the company's organizational culture, diversity, inclusion – every aspect of the employee experience and HR department. In this new position, she will work with Canela Media's senior management to ensure that every department in HR works together seamlessly to meet business needs and goals.

Maceira brings over 20 years of success to Canela leading the design and development of human capital programs in international and domestic organizations. She has extensive experience in the Entertainment, Fashion, Financial Services and Retail industries.

Commenting on the news, Isabel Rafferty, founder & CEO of Canela Media, stated: "Canela Media is like a family, we value our employee base and strive to create an environment where we all thrive professionally, resulting in putting the best products forward to our subscribers and advertisers. Since our launch, Canela has only lost one employee, Rosa's extensive background and professionalism makes her the perfect choice to lead our company through this next stage of growth, while maintaining our core values and organizational culture."

Canela Media has recently closed a Series A funding round and is in the process of adding nearly 100 positions to its employee base. Maceira has been brought on to lead the charge as the company doubles in size and adds headcount across all departments.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Canela Media at this pivotal moment in the company's history," said Maceira. "How we serve our customers and partners begins with great organizational culture and employee wellness. I look forward to continuing the wonderful environment Isabel has created with Canela as we enter the next exciting chapter."

Prior to joining Canela, Maceira served as Vice President & Head of Human Resources, at Production Resource Group where she provided HR leadership during a period of unprecedented change associated with the acquisition of VER. During this time, she served as a member of the executive team and oversaw all HR due diligence. Previously, she was Chief Administration Officer at Ashford.com where she managed a global Customer Service and Sales team with members in the U.S., HK & China.

"As Canela's first CPO, I look forward to serving as employees' voice to create an optimal work environment for everyone, from the top down," added Maceira.

She also held C-level HR positions at Gucci, Richemont North America and Ernst &Young, LLP. She holds Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages from The King's College and a Master's of Science in HR & Organizational Development from Manhattanville College.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

