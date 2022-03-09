International Tower Hill Mines Files 2021 Year End Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - ITH THM today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of US$7.3 million.
The Company also announced the approval of the 2022 budget of $3.2 million. The 2022 work program will advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting, as well as advance community engagement.
Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-K on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.
About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.
On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer
This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.
SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
