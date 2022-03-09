CalChip Connect Selects OnTech Smart Services as Their Nationwide Installation Provider for FreedomFi Gateway

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalChip Connect and OnTech Smart Services are excited to announce that OnTech is now CalChip's installation provider for the FreedomFi Gateway. The partnership provides a turnkey solution for customers interested in building a decentralized wireless network.
As interest in the personal wireless network space gains momentum, consumers are looking for proven brands that can deliver optimum performance with ease of installation. Combining CalChip Connect's industry expertise with OnTech Smart Services installation achieves the gold standard customers are seeking.
"OnTech's partnership with CalChip will connect more people with revolutionary technology," said Ronan LePoupon, head of OnTech Smart Services. "Customers will have peace of mind that their wireless gateways were professionally installed and operating as designed."
When purchasing the FreedomFi Gateway from CalChip, customers may choose to add professional installation from OnTech to their order. Installation is fast and timelines are readily available for the FredomFi Gateway, as well as small cell residential and commercial installations when paired with the gateway.
"Partnering with one of the largest smart home service providers in the U.S. is a huge win for us," said CalChip Connect president and co-founder TJ Rancour. "Our goal has always been to select partnerships that align with our corporate values and mission to bring to market the highest performing devices and make them available to everyone."
About CalChip Connect
CalChip Connect (CCC) is the nation's leading IoT distributor. Combining extensive supply chain experience with an intimate understanding of the market for connected devices, our passionate team offers access to the highest performing devices in the market today, available through a modern eCommerce shopping experience. More than just an eCommerce store, CCC helps IoT Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) achieve scalable distribution, by providing global warehousing, high-tech sourcing, supply chain management consulting, and upstream component sourcing. The Internet of Things needs a good hardware partner.
About OnTech Smart Services
OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2011 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together thousands of expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com.
SOURCE OnTech Smart Services L.L.C.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.